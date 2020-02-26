Coronavirus: 10 cops in Codogno isolated

Rome, February 26 - Some 18 Carabinieri police in the coronavirus hotspot of Codogno in Lombardy have been isolated at home as a precautionary measure. The measure was taken after they took part in a convivial meeting with a colleague who was retiring and who later tested positive for the virus, sources said. The meeting took place in their barracks on February 17. The police reported the matter to authorities as soon as they heard their colleague had tested positive.