Mercoledì 26 Febbraio 2020 | 17:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Inaccurate, alarmist news - foreign min

Coronavirus: Inaccurate, alarmist news - foreign min

 
Rome
Alert for gales in central Italy

Alert for gales in central Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus weighs on Italy's economic growth-Moody's

Coronavirus weighs on Italy's economic growth-Moody's

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 10 cops in Codogno isolated

Coronavirus: 10 cops in Codogno isolated

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Ireland-Italy 6 Nations game postponed

Coronavirus: Ireland-Italy 6 Nations game postponed

 
New York
Coronavirus will hit Italy GDP but not rating -Moody's

Coronavirus will hit Italy GDP but not rating -Moody's

 
Milan
Coronavirus: six children positive

Coronavirus: six children positive

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

 
Rome
Coroanvirus: Swabs only for people with symptoms

Coroanvirus: Swabs only for people with symptoms

 
Vatican City
Avoid verbal violence says pope in Lenten message

Avoid verbal violence says pope in Lenten message

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza

Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza: ma niente tifosi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIsolato a Codogno
La testimonianza: «Io, medico di Novoli contagiato dal Coronavirus»

La testimonianza: «Io, medico di Novoli contagiato dal Coronavirus»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Amuchina «esentasse» e venduta a peso d’oro: multato commerciante a S. Vito dei Normanni

Amuchina «esentasse» e venduta a peso d’oro: multato commerciante a S. Vito dei Normanni

 
TarantoLa denuncia
Taranto, Centro per l'impiego, dipendente vittima delle intemperanze di utenti poco «pazienti»

Taranto, Centro per l'impiego, dipendente vittima intemperanze di utenti poco «pazienti»

 
FoggiaLa scoperta
Cerignola, refurtiva in un ex mobilificio già depodito di automezzi rubati

Cerignola, refurtiva in un ex mobilificio già depodito di automezzi rubati

 
Bariprocesso
Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

 
BatPrecauzione
Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

 
Potenzail furto
Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 36enne

Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 39enne

 
MateraIl recupero
Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

 

i più letti

Il Coronavirus arriva anche a Palermo: turista bergamasca positiva. Il bilancio: 7 morti e 232 contagi in Italia. Studenti del Sud in fuga

Coronavirus, sono 11 i morti, 328 i contagi: casi anche in Sicilia, Liguria e Toscana. Puglia, 100 test, tutti negativi. Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

Puglia, quando arrivò il colera nel 1973 il Nord ci sbeffeggiò

Puglia, quando arrivò il colera nel 1973 il Nord ci sbeffeggiò

Regione Puglia: «Chi rientra dal Nord deve segnalarlo al medico di base»

Coronavirus, Regione Puglia: «Chi rientra dal Nord deve segnalarlo al medico di base»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 100 test, tutti negativi. I tamponi? «Inutili». Rientri dal Nord, in arrivo nuove regole

Coronavirus, in Puglia 100 test, tutti negativi. Rientri dal Nord, in arrivo nuove regole. «Servono 300mila mascherine»

Rome

Coronavirus weighs on Italy's economic growth-Moody's

Unlikely to affect sovereign credit profiles says agency

Coronavirus weighs on Italy's economic growth-Moody's

Rome, February 26 - Moody's said Wednesday that Italy is more likely to go into recession after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the north. But the agency added that it is unlikely to affect sovereign and sub-sovereign credit profiles. "The outbreak of the virus in the northern regions of Italy - which account for around 41% of the country's GDP - adds further downside to the Italian economy's already weak growth outlook, and increases the risk of Italy sliding into recession," it said. "Although the scale and duration of the impact is highly uncertain at this stage, temporary disruption to consumption and production is highly likely".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati