Coronavirus weighs on Italy's economic growth-Moody's

Rome, February 26 - Moody's said Wednesday that Italy is more likely to go into recession after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the north. But the agency added that it is unlikely to affect sovereign and sub-sovereign credit profiles. "The outbreak of the virus in the northern regions of Italy - which account for around 41% of the country's GDP - adds further downside to the Italian economy's already weak growth outlook, and increases the risk of Italy sliding into recession," it said. "Although the scale and duration of the impact is highly uncertain at this stage, temporary disruption to consumption and production is highly likely".