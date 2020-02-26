Coronavirus: Ireland-Italy 6 Nations game postponed

Rome, February 26 - Italy's Six Nations match with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday March 7 has been postponed because of the coronavirus emergency and will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the Irish rugby federation (IRFU) said Wednesday, saying it had approved a recommendation from the the health minister. The health minister made the recommendation after consulting with the government's emergency team. "We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days," the IRFU said.