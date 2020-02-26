Mercoledì 26 Febbraio 2020 | 16:02

Milan
Coronavirus: six children positive

Coronavirus: six children positive

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

 
Rome
Coroanvirus: Swabs only for people with symptoms

Coroanvirus: Swabs only for people with symptoms

 
Vatican City
Avoid verbal violence says pope in Lenten message

Avoid verbal violence says pope in Lenten message

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: quarantine for MEPs from 4 Italy regions

Coronavirus: quarantine for MEPs from 4 Italy regions

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy measures resolute and swift - EU

Coronavirus: Italy measures resolute and swift - EU

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Full confidence in Italy action - WHO

Coronavirus: Full confidence in Italy action - WHO

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple in Rome out of danger

Coronavirus: Chinese couple in Rome out of danger

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy's catacombs closed

Coronavirus: Italy's catacombs closed

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 12 deaths in Italy, 374 infected

Coronavirus: 12 deaths in Italy, 374 infected

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza

Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza: ma niente tifosi

 

Tarantola richiesta
Mittal, il sindaco di Taranto scrive al ministro Costa sulle emissioni odorigene

Mittal, il sindaco di Taranto scrive al ministro Costa sulle emissioni odorigene

 
Bariprocesso
Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

 
BatPrecauzione
Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

 
Potenzail furto
Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 36enne

Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 36enne

 
MateraIl recupero
Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

 
Lecce“Final Blow”
Lecce, associazione mafiosa dedita allo spaccio e gioco d'azzardo: 70 arresti

Lecce, associazione mafiosa dedita a spaccio, armi e gioco d'azzardo: 69 arresti VD

 
FoggiaLe ordinanze
Foggia, incendiarono mezzi raccolta rifiuti, arresti nella notte

Foggia, incendiarono mezzi raccolta rifiuti, 2 arresti nella notte

 
BrindisiL'indagine
Inchiesta porto Brindisi, chiuse indagini per 13 persone

Inchiesta porto Brindisi, chiuse indagini per 13 persone

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

Govt challenges decision to shut schools due to virus emergency

Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

Rome, February 26 - Marche has asked to be put on the list of coronavirus infection regions after one case was reported in the northern Italian coastal region. "The Marche regional government has asked to be put on the coronavirus contagion list along with Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Liguria", said Emilia Romagna Governor and president of the conference of regions Stefano Bonaccini. Meanwhile Premier Giuseppe Conte criticised Marche's decision to close schools because of the emergency. "Marche is causing confusion and problems," he said. "It has deviated from agreed choices, and closing schools has negative effects," Conte said. Marche Governor Luca Ceriscioli said "I'm not taking any steps back" on his decision Tuesday to close schools. He said that now that the government had formally challenged the decision, "it will be a chance to see who is right". "The legal challenge will be useful to all, for the health of Marche citizens, and it will help the government to make more consistent decisions".

