Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

Rome, February 26 - Marche has asked to be put on the list of coronavirus infection regions after one case was reported in the northern Italian coastal region. "The Marche regional government has asked to be put on the coronavirus contagion list along with Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Liguria", said Emilia Romagna Governor and president of the conference of regions Stefano Bonaccini. Meanwhile Premier Giuseppe Conte criticised Marche's decision to close schools because of the emergency. "Marche is causing confusion and problems," he said. "It has deviated from agreed choices, and closing schools has negative effects," Conte said. Marche Governor Luca Ceriscioli said "I'm not taking any steps back" on his decision Tuesday to close schools. He said that now that the government had formally challenged the decision, "it will be a chance to see who is right". "The legal challenge will be useful to all, for the health of Marche citizens, and it will help the government to make more consistent decisions".