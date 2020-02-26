Coronavirus: six children positive

Milan, February 26 - Six children have tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy, sources said on Wednesday. Most of the cases stem from the 'hotspots' in the province of Lodi that are in lockdown due to the outbreak in northern Italy. The youngest is a four-year-old girl from Castiglione d'Adda, a town in the area at the center of the outbreak, who is in hospital in Pavia. A 15-year-old boy is in hospital at Seriate, near Bergamo. Two 10-year-olds, one from Soresina, near Cremona, and another from San Rocco al Porto, in the province of Lodi, have been allowed to return home. A 17-year-old tested positive several days ago and one of his class mates has too.