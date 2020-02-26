Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

Rome, February 26 - The number of overseas cases of the coronavirus linked to the Italian outbreak increased on Wednesday, with new cases in Spain, Greece, Algeria and Brazil. Italian-linked cases have also been registered in Austria, Croatia, Switzerland and France. Oil group Eni said Wednesday that one of its employees working in Algeria has tested positive for the coronavirus. A company spokesperson said the worker was currently at a site in the desert and was in good general condition, with no fever. He arrived in Algeria on February 17 from Bertonico, one of the towns in the province of Lodi that is in lockdown because of the virus. A Greek health ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that the country has registered its first case of the coronavirus after a woman who recently travelled to northern Italy tested positive. The spokesperson said the woman, 38, was in good condition in hospital in Thessaloniki. Brazil has registered its first case of coronavirus too, according to media reports, with a man in Sao Paulo who had returned on February 21 from a business trip to Italy testing positive twice, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paula said. The daily, which quoted sources close to the health ministry, said authorities asked the airline with which the man flew back home for a list of passengers. A 24-year-old man who had recently been to northern Italy has tested positive in Madrid, making him the city's first case. In Tenerife there are four cases, with two Italian tourists testing positive - they are the same group as a Piacenza doctor and his wife who also have the disease. The hotel the group are staying at has been put on lockdown. El Pais said there are two cases in Catalonia - a 36-year-old Italian woman who tested positive in Barcelona on Tuesday and a 22-year-old man who recently visited Italy. In Croatia a man who was in Milan last week for the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia has tested positive and so has his brother. Two Italians from Bergamo with the virus have been put into isolation in Innsbruck, Austria, sources said. Switzerland's first case is that of a 70-year-old who reportedly contracted the virus in Milan. One of the several cases in France is that of a French man who recently returned from a spell in Lombardy.