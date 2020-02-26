Mercoledì 26 Febbraio 2020 | 16:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Coronavirus: six children positive

Coronavirus: six children positive

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

 
Rome
Coroanvirus: Swabs only for people with symptoms

Coroanvirus: Swabs only for people with symptoms

 
Vatican City
Avoid verbal violence says pope in Lenten message

Avoid verbal violence says pope in Lenten message

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: quarantine for MEPs from 4 Italy regions

Coronavirus: quarantine for MEPs from 4 Italy regions

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy measures resolute and swift - EU

Coronavirus: Italy measures resolute and swift - EU

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Full confidence in Italy action - WHO

Coronavirus: Full confidence in Italy action - WHO

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple in Rome out of danger

Coronavirus: Chinese couple in Rome out of danger

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy's catacombs closed

Coronavirus: Italy's catacombs closed

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 12 deaths in Italy, 374 infected

Coronavirus: 12 deaths in Italy, 374 infected

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza

Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza: ma niente tifosi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantola richiesta
Mittal, il sindaco di Taranto scrive al ministro Costa sulle emissioni odorigene

Mittal, il sindaco di Taranto scrive al ministro Costa sulle emissioni odorigene

 
Bariprocesso
Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

 
BatPrecauzione
Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

 
Potenzail furto
Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 36enne

Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 36enne

 
MateraIl recupero
Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

 
Lecce“Final Blow”
Lecce, associazione mafiosa dedita allo spaccio e gioco d'azzardo: 70 arresti

Lecce, associazione mafiosa dedita a spaccio, armi e gioco d'azzardo: 69 arresti VD

 
FoggiaLe ordinanze
Foggia, incendiarono mezzi raccolta rifiuti, arresti nella notte

Foggia, incendiarono mezzi raccolta rifiuti, 2 arresti nella notte

 
BrindisiL'indagine
Inchiesta porto Brindisi, chiuse indagini per 13 persone

Inchiesta porto Brindisi, chiuse indagini per 13 persone

 

i più letti

Il Coronavirus arriva anche a Palermo: turista bergamasca positiva. Il bilancio: 7 morti e 232 contagi in Italia. Studenti del Sud in fuga

Coronavirus, sono 11 i morti, 328 i contagi: casi anche in Sicilia, Liguria e Toscana. Puglia, 100 test, tutti negativi. Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

Puglia, quando arrivò il colera nel 1973 il Nord ci sbeffeggiò

Puglia, quando arrivò il colera nel 1973 il Nord ci sbeffeggiò

Regione Puglia: «Chi rientra dal Nord deve segnalarlo al medico di base»

Coronavirus, Regione Puglia: «Chi rientra dal Nord deve segnalarlo al medico di base»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 100 test, tutti negativi. I tamponi? «Inutili». Rientri dal Nord, in arrivo nuove regole

Coronavirus, in Puglia 100 test, tutti negativi. Rientri dal Nord, in arrivo nuove regole. «Servono 300mila mascherine»

Rome

Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

Cases in Spain, Greece, Austria, Algeria, Croatia, Brazil

Coronavirus: Italian-linked cases sprout up abroad

Rome, February 26 - The number of overseas cases of the coronavirus linked to the Italian outbreak increased on Wednesday, with new cases in Spain, Greece, Algeria and Brazil. Italian-linked cases have also been registered in Austria, Croatia, Switzerland and France. Oil group Eni said Wednesday that one of its employees working in Algeria has tested positive for the coronavirus. A company spokesperson said the worker was currently at a site in the desert and was in good general condition, with no fever. He arrived in Algeria on February 17 from Bertonico, one of the towns in the province of Lodi that is in lockdown because of the virus. A Greek health ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that the country has registered its first case of the coronavirus after a woman who recently travelled to northern Italy tested positive. The spokesperson said the woman, 38, was in good condition in hospital in Thessaloniki. Brazil has registered its first case of coronavirus too, according to media reports, with a man in Sao Paulo who had returned on February 21 from a business trip to Italy testing positive twice, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paula said. The daily, which quoted sources close to the health ministry, said authorities asked the airline with which the man flew back home for a list of passengers. A 24-year-old man who had recently been to northern Italy has tested positive in Madrid, making him the city's first case. In Tenerife there are four cases, with two Italian tourists testing positive - they are the same group as a Piacenza doctor and his wife who also have the disease. The hotel the group are staying at has been put on lockdown. El Pais said there are two cases in Catalonia - a 36-year-old Italian woman who tested positive in Barcelona on Tuesday and a 22-year-old man who recently visited Italy. In Croatia a man who was in Milan last week for the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia has tested positive and so has his brother. Two Italians from Bergamo with the virus have been put into isolation in Innsbruck, Austria, sources said. Switzerland's first case is that of a 70-year-old who reportedly contracted the virus in Milan. One of the several cases in France is that of a French man who recently returned from a spell in Lombardy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati