Coroanvirus: Swabs only for people with symptoms

Rome, February 26 - From today swabs will be taken only on people who show symptoms of the coronavirus, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday. ISS director Franco Locatelli said swabs taken so far had turned out negative in 95% of cases. This confirmed, Locatelli said, that the risk of contagion "is elevated in symptomatic subjects while it is markedly lower in asymptomatic subjects". Hence "the decision to carry out swabs only on symptomatic subjects, seeing as how we are in a period of pandemic".