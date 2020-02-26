Coronavirus: quarantine for MEPs from 4 Italy regions

Coronavirus: six children positive
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, sono 11 i morti, 328 i contagi: casi anche in Sicilia, Liguria e Toscana. Puglia, 100 test, tutti negativi. Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine
Brussels
26 Febbraio 2020
Brussels, February 26 - The European Parliament on Wednesday recommended a 14-day quarantine for MEPs returning from a stay in the last 14 days in the four Italian regions most affected by the coronavirus emergency: Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Veneto. The preventive measure is also recommended for the MEPs' staff. Italy has had 12 coronavirus deaths and 374 cases of infection.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su