Coronavirus: Italy measures resolute and swift - EU

Coronavirus: six children positive
Rome
26 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 26 - Italian measures to address the coronavirus emergency have been "resolute and swift", the EU said Wednesday. Speaking in Rome after meeting Health Minister Roberto Speranza, European Health Commissioner tella Kyriakides said "I'd like to say that right from the start the EU Commission felt the need to voice absolute solidarity with Italy and the personnel in the field, who immediately implemented resolute and swift measures to reduce the threat of this virus".
