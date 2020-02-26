Coronavirus: Full confidence in Italy action - WHO
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, sono 11 i morti, 328 i contagi: casi anche in Sicilia, Liguria e Toscana. Puglia, 100 test, tutti negativi
Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine
Rome
26 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 26 - The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had full confidence in the action Italy was taking to address the coronavirus emergency. "One mustn't give in to panic, one must fully trust what the health ministry is doing in Italy, in collaboration with the civil protection (department)", said WHO Europe director Hans Kluge.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su