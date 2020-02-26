Coronavirus: Chinese couple in Rome out of danger

Rome, February 26 - Rome's Spallanzani hospital said Wednesday that a couple of Chinese tourists with the coronavirus are now out of danger. The couple, who were the first cases of the deadly virus on Italian soil, have been at the hospital for 29 days. The hospital, which specialises in infective diseases, said that both members of the couple were well on the mend after an improvement in the woman's condition. The man had pulled out of danger several days ago.