Rome
Coronavirus: Full confidence in Italy action - WHO

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple in Rome out of danger

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy's catacombs closed

Rome
Coronavirus: 12 deaths in Italy, 374 infected

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy launches info campaign -Di Maio

Rome
Coronavirus: Civil service told to promote 'teleworking'

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope Francis 'close to the sick, medics'

Rome
Coronavirus: Russia advises against travel to Italy

Naples
Soccer: Napoli have all to play for after Barca draw

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian dies in Austria in suspected case

Rome
Coronavirus: Conte calls for unity

Serie C
Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza

BatPrecauzione
Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

Bariudienza preliminare
Bari, uccise il marito, chiesto l'abbreviato: la difesa dell'imputata solleva questione di legittimità costituzionale

TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, fondi «green» dall'Ue per rilanciare l'ex Ilva

Potenzail furto
Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 36enne

MateraIl recupero
Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

Lecce“Final Blow”
Lecce, associazione mafiosa dedita allo spaccio e gioco d'azzardo: 70 arresti

FoggiaLe ordinanze
Foggia, incendiarono mezzi raccolta rifiuti, arresti nella notte

BrindisiL'indagine
Inchiesta porto Brindisi, chiuse indagini per 13 persone

Il Coronavirus arriva anche a Palermo: turista bergamasca positiva. Il bilancio: 7 morti e 232 contagi in Italia. Studenti del Sud in fuga

Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Puglia, quando arrivò il colera nel 1973 il Nord ci sbeffeggiò

Regione Puglia: «Chi rientra dal Nord deve segnalarlo al medico di base»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 100 test, tutti negativi. I tamponi? «Inutili». Rientri dal Nord, in arrivo nuove regole

Move linked to sites' high level of humidity,limited ventilation

Rome, February 26 - The Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology said Wednesday that it was closing Italy's catacombs that are open to the public due to the coronavirus emergency. It said the "precautionary move" was linked to the "special conformation and nature of the catacombs, with high concentrations of humidity, limited ventilation and closed spaces". Lazio, especially Rome, Campania, Sicily, Tuscany and Sardinia have catacombs that are open to the public.

