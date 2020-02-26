Coronavirus: Italy's catacombs closed

Rome, February 26 - The Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology said Wednesday that it was closing Italy's catacombs that are open to the public due to the coronavirus emergency. It said the "precautionary move" was linked to the "special conformation and nature of the catacombs, with high concentrations of humidity, limited ventilation and closed spaces". Lazio, especially Rome, Campania, Sicily, Tuscany and Sardinia have catacombs that are open to the public.