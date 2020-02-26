Coronavirus: 12 deaths in Italy, 374 infected

Rome, February 26 - Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Wednesday that the number of people with the coronavirus to have died in Italy has climbed to 12 while 374 have contracted the deadly virus. Borrelli, who is also extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, said the 12th case died in hospital in Piacenza, making him the fist victim in Emilia-Romagna. He said he was a 70-year-old man originally from Lombardy who had "important pre-existing" conditions.