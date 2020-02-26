Coronavirus: Italy launches info campaign -Di Maio

(see related stories) Rome, February 26 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday said the cabinet has approved a specific plan to "correctly inform all States abroad about what is really going on in Italy" in connection with the coronavirus emergency. Di Maio said in a Facebook post after a cabinet meeting the previous night that it is the foreign ministry's task to "contain the spread abroad of incorrect or even fake news" published over the last few days. "The more fake news are broadcast and the more Italy endures damages, also on an economic level". "Over the past few hours we have obtained the guarantee from many States that there will be no blocks or restrictions against us", Di Maio also said. The foreign minister said he was also working on "campaigns" to promote "correct information" aimed at taking off a list of Italian destinations to be avoided due to the outbreak "a series of regions and municipalities that have nothing to do with it". Di Maio also spoke about funding to support Italian exports in the post. "I have organized for Tuesday a meeting to discuss Italian exports and Made in Italy" products, the minister said, highlighting that "300 million euros are ready with the Institute for Foreign Trade in favor of our companies and we will discuss together how to react in the best way to deal with this moment". "An additional 350 million will be allocated for the fund on exports of Sace-Simest", the foreign minister also wrote on Facebook. The first 300 million euros for exports had been announced on February 11.