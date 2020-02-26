Coronavirus: Civil service told to promote 'teleworking'

Rome, February 26 - Italian public administration offices must promote 'telework', or telecommuting, and flexibility as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to a directive signed by Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadone published on Wednesday. More flexibility in the workplace, where possible, was urged for those with health conditions, commuters and parents, according to the directive, which also called for video conferences for meetings. The directive contained the first indications to contain and manage the epidemiological emergency from Codiv-19. The document explained that public administrations not in areas affected by the outbreak "are not subjected to containment measures" and the offices activity must continue as usual. It also called for the rotation of workers in canteens and public offices to avoid overcrowding.