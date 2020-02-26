Coronavirus: Pope Francis 'close to the sick, medics'

Coronavirus: Italy launches info campaign -Di Maio
Vatican City
26 Febbraio 2020
Vatican City, February 26 - Pope Francis on Wednesday said he is close to patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus, healthcare operators, civil authorities and all those working to stop the outbreak. Speaking at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, the pontiff said: "I wish to express once again my closeness to those who have contracted coronavirus, to health operators treating them, as well as civil authorities and all those who are working to assist patients and to stop the infection".
