Coronavirus: Russia advises against travel to Italy

Rome, February 26 - Russia has advised its citizens against travelling to Italy, South Korea and Iran to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Two new cases of the coronavirus, meanwhile, have been reported in Spain and Brazil and both are said to be linked to Italy. The Russian authority for the security of consumers, Rospotrebnadzor, on Tuesday urged Russians not to travel to these countries "until the epidemiological situation will not be stabilized". Moscow had already advised against travelling to China. Only two cases have so far been officially confirmed in Russia and there have been no victims. Meanwhile, Brazil registered its first case of coronavirus, according to media reports. A man in Sao Paulo who had returned on February 21 from a business trip to Italy tested positive twice, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paula said, reporting that a second test for coronavirus was positive. The daily, which quoted sources close to the health ministry, said authorities asked the airline with which the man flew back home for a list of passengers. A 24-year-old man who had recently been to northern Italy has tested positive in Madrid, making him the city's first case and the seventh in Spain as a whole, Spanish media reported. The Indian health ministry on Wednesday announced that it could quarantine passengers arriving from Italy or who have visited Italy after February 10 for 14 days. The ministry also advised citizens against travelling to Italy, South Korea and Iran.