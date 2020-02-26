Coronavirus: Italian dies in Austria in suspected case

Rome, February 26 - A 56-year-old Italian woman from the northeastern Friuli-Venezia Giulia region died in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday at a residence in Bad Kleinkirchheim, in Austria, the APA news agency reports. The woman was vacationing in Carinthia. An ER doctor who treated her has not ruled out that she had contracted the coronavirus and carried out a test. The residence where she was staying was put on lockdown and everyone at the facility has been tested and is not allowed to leave. Austrian and Italian authorities are working to retrace the woman's whereabouts and contacts.