Rome
Coronavirus: Italy launches info campaign -Di Maio

Rome
Coronavirus: Civil service told to promote 'teleworking'

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope Francis 'close to the sick, medics'

Rome
Coronavirus: Russia advises against travel to Italy

Naples
Soccer: Napoli have all to play for after Barca draw

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian dies in Austria in suspected case

Rome
Coronavirus: Conte calls for unity

Rome
Factbox: Coronavirus measures in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: 2 Italians infected on Tenerife

Rome
11 dead as Coronavirus outbreak spreads

Rome
Guerini says will visit 1937 Ethiopian massacre site

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza

PotenzaL'incontro
Basilicata, emergenza Coronavirus, domani riunione straordinaria del consiglio regionale

BatPrevenzione
Coronavirus, Bat, «nessuna emergenza sanitaria ma stato di allerta»

BariPrevenzione
Coronavirus, Tribunale Bari, in vigore 12 misure per l'emergenza da seguire in udienza e uffici

Lecce“Final Blow”
Lecce, associazione mafiosa dedita allo spaccio e gioco d'azzardo: 70 arresti

FoggiaLe ordinanze
Foggia, incendiarono mezzi raccolta rifiuti, arresti nella notte

BrindisiL'indagine
Inchiesta porto Brindisi, chiuse indagini per 13 persone

TarantoI controlli
Taranto, due arresti per droga: in manette 21enne e 40enne

MateraIl concorso
Racconti, foto, ricette e poesie per promuovere il pane di Matera

We can advance if we take our chances says Gattuso

Naples, February 26 - Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said he was hopeful of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals after his side drew 1-1 with Barcelona in the home leg of their last-16 tie. The hosts took the lead thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Dries Mertens - his 121st goal for Napoli, putting him level with Marek Hamsik as the Naples side's all-time top scorer. But Antoine Griezmann leveled for Barca in the second half. "They had done very little up front, then we made that mistake and they scored," Gattuso said. "If we take our chances in the second leg we can progress. "Our dream at the Camp Nou is to play further up the pitch".

