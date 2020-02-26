Soccer: Napoli have all to play for after Barca draw

Naples, February 26 - Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said he was hopeful of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals after his side drew 1-1 with Barcelona in the home leg of their last-16 tie. The hosts took the lead thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Dries Mertens - his 121st goal for Napoli, putting him level with Marek Hamsik as the Naples side's all-time top scorer. But Antoine Griezmann leveled for Barca in the second half. "They had done very little up front, then we made that mistake and they scored," Gattuso said. "If we take our chances in the second leg we can progress. "Our dream at the Camp Nou is to play further up the pitch".