Coronavirus: Conte calls for unity

Rome, February 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has called for national unity in the battle to contain the coronavirus in an interview published in Wednesday's Corriere della Sera. "Now is not the time for rows and those who seek popularity by feeding fears are not pursuing the national interest," he said after 11 people with the coronavirus died in Italy, with over 300 infected. The premier said the government had taken drastic measures to seek to stop the deadly virus and he announced that it would approve a package of structural measures to help the sectors of the economy worst-hit by the epidemic, such as tourism.