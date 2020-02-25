Martedì 25 Febbraio 2020 | 20:44

Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Genoa
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Serie C
BrindisiL'indagine
BariL'udienza
TarantoI controlli
FoggiaL'invito
MateraIl concorso
LecceL'operazione Camaleonte
BatTeppisti
PotenzaIl caso
Rome

Coronavirus: 2 Italians infected on Tenerife

Doctor and wife

Coronavirus: 2 Italians infected on Tenerife

Rome, February 25 - Two Italians have been infected with the coronavirus on Tenerife, EFE said Tuesday. The wife of a doctor who had been infected and isolated at Candelara hospital has also tested positive, the Spanish news agency said.

