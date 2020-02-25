Guerini says will visit 1937 Ethiopian massacre site

Rome, February 25 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Tuesday he would visit the site in Ethiopia of a 1937 massacre by Italian forces. "Italy assumes its responsibilities towards history, with all that that entails," he said at the presentation of Paolo Borruso's book on the Debre Libanos massacre, entitled Debre Libanos 1937, Italy's Most Serious War Crime. Some 449 Coptic Ethiopians were killed by colonial forces between May 21 and 29 1937, according to official sources at the time, though 1990s studies say the real tally was 1,500-2,000.