Coronavirus: 10 victims in Italy - Borrelli

11 dead as Coronavirus outbreak spreads
Coronavirus, sale a 7 numero morti, 230 contagiati. Puglia e Basilicata: obbligo di segnalazione per chi rientra dal Nord
Rome
25 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 25 - Ten people have died from the coronavirus in Italy, commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday. He said three 80-year-olds had died in the last few hours. Some 322 people have been infected with the virus in Italy, said the civil protection chief. The number of those infected in Sicily has risen to three, he said.
