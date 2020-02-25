Coronavirus: First case in Liguria
Genoa
25 Febbraio 2020
Genoa, February 25 - The first case of coronavirus has been registered in Liguria, the regional government said Tuesday. It is a woman tourist from came from one of the 'red zones' in Lombardy and tested positive in Alassio, Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said. Toti said isolation measures had been taken in an Alassio hotel. He said the woman had come into contact, without protection, with staff at an ER at Albenga and had now been moved to a hospital in Genoa, where she is in isolation.
