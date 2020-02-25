Coronavirus: 3% die, all with pre-existing conditions

Rome, February 25 - Only 3% of coronavirus patients die, and all of them had pre-existing conditions, Walter Ricciardi of the World Health Organization told a Rome press conference Tuesday. "We must scale back this great alarm," said Ricciardi, a former director at Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS). "Of 100 sick people, 80 get well of their own accord, 15 have serious but manageable problems, 5% are extremely serious, of which 3% die". "Furthermore, as you know, all the people who died already had serious health conditions". He said the alarm "is right, is not to be underestimated, but the disease must be placed within the correct terms". photo: Ricciardi (L) with Italy's coronavirus commissioner Angelo Borrelli