Coronavirus: Italy will emerge head held high - Conte

Coronavirus: First case in Liguria
Rome
25 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 25 - Italy will emerge with its head held high from the coronavirus emergency, Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference at the civil protection department in Rome Tuesday. He said the emergency had given the government "greater determination" to boost the economy amid reports the virus may help trigger a recession this year.
