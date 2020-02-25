Spread 4 up on 149

Coronavirus: First case in Liguria
Rome
25 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 25 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields rose four points from Monday's close of 145 to 149 Tuesday amid coronavirus fears. Earlier Tuesday it had been up as far as 152.7 points. The yield on the BTP was steady at 0.98%. On Monday the spread surged 11 points as Italian coronavirus cases rose to 230 and deaths to seven.
