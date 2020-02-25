Coronavirus: govt proposing single protocol - Conte

(see related story on row with Fontana) Rome, February 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government is proposing a single protocol to be used by all of Italy's regions in dealing with the coronavirus. "It is time to talk with all the governors to agree on the next moves," Conte said. "We will propose a shared protocol for everyone in order to avoid disjointed action. "We have agreed to issue an ordinance to make uniform the behaviour of all the regions (outside the hotspot areas). "There is a climate of great cooperation. "We must continue with the coordination, which is the most effective method to avoid contagion".