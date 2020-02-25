Coronavirus: govt proposing single protocol - Conte

Coronavirus: pregnancy of patient 1's wife OK
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Orta Nova, uccisa dall'ex genero, i familiari citano in causa i cc: «Protezione fu insufficiente»
i più letti
Coronavirus, sale a 7 numero morti, 230 contagiati. Puglia e Basilicata: obbligo di segnalazione per chi rientra dal Nord
Rome
25 Febbraio 2020
(see related story on row with Fontana) Rome, February 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government is proposing a single protocol to be used by all of Italy's regions in dealing with the coronavirus. "It is time to talk with all the governors to agree on the next moves," Conte said. "We will propose a shared protocol for everyone in order to avoid disjointed action. "We have agreed to issue an ordinance to make uniform the behaviour of all the regions (outside the hotspot areas). "There is a climate of great cooperation. "We must continue with the coordination, which is the most effective method to avoid contagion".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su