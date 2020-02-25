Martedì 25 Febbraio 2020 | 14:39

Rome

Coronavirus: Limitations by others unacceptable -Conte

Would be 'unfair' measure

Coronavirus: Limitations by others unacceptable -Conte

Rome, February 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that limitations on Italians' movements by foreign states would be "unacceptable" amid the coronavirus emergency. "It would be unfair for limitations on the part of foreign states to arrive," he said. "We cannot accept it. "Our citizens can leave safe and secure, for themselves and for others". Kuwait has suspended flights to and from Italy because of the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Kuna agency reported on Tuesday. It said connections to South Korea and Thailand were also being halted. Bulgarian Air, meanwhile, said it has stopped its service to Milan until March 27. The UK's foreign office has told British nationals returning from the areas of northern Italy in lockdown due to the outbreak to self isolate, even if they do not have an symptoms. It added that people returning from northern Italy as a whole, "defined by a line above, and not including, Pisa, Florence and Rimini", should should stay indoors at home, avoid contact with other people immediately and call the health authorities if they develop symptoms, even if they are mild.

