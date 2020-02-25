17th-century lamp stolen from Rome basilica

Rome, February 25 - A 17th-century lamp has been stolen from the basilica Santi Carlo e Ambrogio in downtown Rome, investigative sources said on Tuesday. The theft, which occurred on February 14, was first reported by newspaper Leggo. Carabinieri police from the station of San Lorenzo in Lucina are investigating the case, which was reported to authorities on February 20. The one-meter-high lamp was located behind the altar. The alarm system inside the church was not on due to maintenance work at the basilica, the sources said.