Martedì 25 Febbraio 2020 | 13:08

Rome
Coronavirus: 283 infected, two cases in Tuscany

Coronavirus: 283 infected, two cases in Tuscany

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 283 infected, two cases in Tuscany

Coronavirus: 283 infected, two cases in Tuscany

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Kuwait stops flights to Italy

Coronavirus: Kuwait stops flights to Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Tom Cruise shoot in Venice halted

Coronavirus: Tom Cruise shoot in Venice halted

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian tests positive in Tenerife

Coronavirus: Italian tests positive in Tenerife

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Blame row breaks out between Conte, Fontana

Coronavirus: Blame row breaks out between Conte, Fontana

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Several countries say don't travel to Italy

Coronavirus: Several countries say don't travel to Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 'cases reported in Italy present for days'

Coronavirus: 'cases reported in Italy present for days'

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Beware of looters, Gallera says

Coronavirus: Beware of looters, Gallera says

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 'they will answer for inaction', Salvini

Coronavirus: 'they will answer for inaction', Salvini

 
Milan
Coronavirus: six deaths in Italy, over 200 infected

Coronavirus: six deaths in Italy, over 200 infected

 

Cavese-Bari: la diretta della partita

Bari, solo un punto con la Cavese

 

BariCarnevale
A Putignano la grande sfilata dei carri per il «Martedì Grasso», poi il «funerale»

A Putignano la grande sfilata dei carri per il «Martedì Grasso», poi il «funerale»

 
MateraIl concorso
Racconti, foto, ricette e poesie per promuovere il pane di Matera

Racconti, foto, ricette e poesie per promuovere il pane di Matera

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, revocato obbligo di dimora per Napoleone Cera

Foggia, revocato obbligo di dimora per Napoleone Cera

 
LecceL'operazione Camaleonte
Lecce, falsi documenti per truffare banche e assicurazioni: 4 arresti

Lecce, falsi documenti per truffare banche e assicurazioni: 4 arresti

 
TarantoI dati
Vino, boom per primitivo di Manduria: nel 2019, prodotte 23mln di bottiglie

Vino, boom per primitivo di Manduria: nel 2019 prodotte 23mln di bottiglie

 
BrindisiLa novità
Brindisi, il Comune apre una sezione info Coronavirus sul sito

Brindisi, il Comune apre una sezione info Coronavirus sul sito

 
BatTeppisti
Trani, vandali in azione nel mirino auto e fioriere

Trani, vandali in azione nel mirino auto e fioriere

 
PotenzaIl caso
Fuga di gas a Potenza, divampa incendio mentre posano i cavi di fibra ottica

Fuga di gas a Potenza, divampa incendio mentre posano i cavi di fibra ottica

 

Rome

Coronavirus: 283 infected, two cases in Tuscany

Person with deadly virus in Sicily too says Borrelli

Coronavirus: 283 infected, two cases in Tuscany

Rome, February 25 - Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday that 283 people are known to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy up to now. Borrelli, who is also extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, added that two suspected cases in Tuscany have been confirmed. He also said there was a suspected case in Sicily that is subject to the final checks. The Sicilian case is that of tourist from the northern city of Bergamo who tested positive in Palermo after being admitted to the Sicilian city's Cervello hospital with flu symptoms. So far seven people with the coronavirus have died in Italy - all of them over 60 and several with pre-existing conditions. The worst-hit region is Lombardy, where six people have died and over 200 people have contracted the deadly disease. There has been one death and over 30 cases in Veneto.

