Coronavirus: 283 infected, two cases in Tuscany

Rome, February 25 - Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday that 283 people are known to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy up to now. Borrelli, who is also extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, added that two suspected cases in Tuscany have been confirmed. He also said there was a suspected case in Sicily that is subject to the final checks. The Sicilian case is that of tourist from the northern city of Bergamo who tested positive in Palermo after being admitted to the Sicilian city's Cervello hospital with flu symptoms. So far seven people with the coronavirus have died in Italy - all of them over 60 and several with pre-existing conditions. The worst-hit region is Lombardy, where six people have died and over 200 people have contracted the deadly disease. There has been one death and over 30 cases in Veneto.