Coronavirus: Kuwait stops flights to Italy

Rome, February 25 - Kuwait has suspended flights to and from Italy because of the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Kuna agency reported on Tuesday. It said connections to South Korea and Thailand were also being halted. Bulgarian Air, meanwhile, said it has stopped its service to Milan until March 27. The UK's foreign office has told British nationals returning from the areas of northern Italy in lockdown due to the outbreak to self isolate, even if they do not have an symptoms. It added that people returning from northern Italy as whole, "defined by a line above, and not including, Pisa, Florence and Rimini", should should stay indoors at home, avoid contact with other people immediately and call the health authorities if they develop symptoms, even if they are mild.