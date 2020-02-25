Coronavirus: Italian tests positive in Tenerife

Rome, February 25 - Spanish media on Tuesday reported that an Italian man has tested positive for the coronavirus in Tenerife. The tourist, a doctor from northern Italy, went to a clinic in the south of the island after feeling ill and tested positive for the deadly virus there, according to the report. Around 1,000 people have been put into quarantine at the hotel the man and his wife were staying at, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, Diario de Avisos reported. Police reportedly do not let anyone in or out of the complex. The Chilean health authorities, meanwhile, have activated their coronavirus protocol over suspicions that a 45-year-old Italian woman may have it there. The woman, who is in hospital in Valdivia, some 800 km south of Santiago, arrived in Chile on February 21.