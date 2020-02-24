Coronavirus: 'cases reported in Italy present for days'

Rome, February 24 - The progressive increase in cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Italy does not mean that the epidemic is spreading but that cases that were already present for at least 10 days are now being discovered, a physician expert in complex systems, Alessandro Vespigiani, told ANSA on Monday. Vespigiani is the director of the Network Science Institute at Bortheastern University in Boston. "The cases are being discovered now, but almost all of them were already there" and "the numbers will further increase for a while but the epidemic is not spreading", he said.