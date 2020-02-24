Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2020 | 21:19

'Don't open the door'

Coronavirus: Beware of looters, Gallera says

Milan, February 24 - Lombardy's Welfare Councilor Giulio Gallera on Monday warned the population living in areas in the northern Italian region affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus not to open their doors because there are looters dressed like Red Cross personnel. "In the red area" affected by the spread of the virus "there have been people dressed with the Red Cross uniform who show up to do screening" tests, he said. "They are looters who walk into people's homes, there are no Red Cross volunteers or other who have been dispatched for screenings", explained Gallera, urging the population "not to let anyone in if you have not requested beforehand the dispatch of ATS (Alto Trevigiano Servizi) personnel for exams".

