Coronavirus: 'they will answer for inaction', Salvini

Rome, February 24 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday said in a Facebook live stream that "someone will have to answer to the Italian people about what it was supposed to do and was not done" in connection with the novel coronavirus. "We risk an epidemic", said the former interior minister and deputy premier. "I was called a plague spreader". "We were held up as jackals, clowns, vultures, sovereignists". "But someone will have to respond to the Italian population about what it was supposed to do and was not done". "Already on January 30 the League's lawmakers had started to ask for quarantine, forced and mandatory controls", he added.