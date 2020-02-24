Coronavirus: 229 infected in Italy - Borrelli

Rome, February 24 - Some 229 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy including six deaths, commissioner Angelo Borrelli told a press conference Monday. He said there are no other hotbeds for the outbreaks than the ones in Lombardy and Veneto, and there was no confirmation of links between them. "I hope it does not become a pandemic," Borrelli added. The civil protection department confirmed the official toll of six victims. Five have been in Lombardy and one in Veneto, 77-year-old Adriano Trevisan at Vo' Eugeneo.