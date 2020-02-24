4.4-mag quake hits Calabria

Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2020 | 17:47

Rome
Calcio
Cavese-Bari: la diretta della partita

Rome

Near Cosenza

Rome, February 24 - A 4-4 magnitude earthquake hit Calabria on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage. The epicentre was two kilometres from Rende in the province of Cosenza in the north of the southern Italian region, the national geophysics and volcanology institute (INGV) said on Twitter. The population in and around Render clearly felt the tremor, according to their tweets.

