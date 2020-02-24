Coronavirus will push Italy into recession -economists

Rome, February 24 - The coronavirus emergency will push Italy into recession, economists are forecasting. A technical recession is almost inevitable after negative growth of 0.3% in the last quarter of last year, with GDP falling by 0.5%-1% this year, they believe. "There will certainly be a technical recession," Lorenzo Codogno, founder of LC Macro Advisors in London, told ANSA. "The 2020 estimate is between -0.5% and -1%," he said. Raffaella Tenconi, chief economist at ADA Economics, said unless the situation is swiftly resolved a contraction of 1% in GDP this year is "plausible".