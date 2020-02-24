Man stabbed to death in Palermo

Palermo, February 24 - A 20-year-old, Paolo La Rosa, was stabbed to death at around 4 am on Monday near the discoteque Millenium in the town of Terrasini near Palermo. The young man died shortly after he was taken by ambulance to the Civico hospital in Partinico. Investigative sources said La Rosa, the son of a local restaurateur, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen as he was leaving the disco.