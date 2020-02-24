Man stabbed to death in Palermo

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, sale a 6 numero morti, 230 contagiati. Puglia e Basilicata: obbligo di segnalazione per chi rientra dal Nord
Palermo
24 Febbraio 2020
Palermo, February 24 - A 20-year-old, Paolo La Rosa, was stabbed to death at around 4 am on Monday near the discoteque Millenium in the town of Terrasini near Palermo. The young man died shortly after he was taken by ambulance to the Civico hospital in Partinico. Investigative sources said La Rosa, the son of a local restaurateur, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen as he was leaving the disco.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su