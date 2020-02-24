Coronavirus: Vatican puts off events in closed spaces

Vatican City, February 24 - The Vatican has put off events where a significant presence of people in confined areas is expected due to the coronavirus emergency, Holy See press office director Matteo Bruni told ANSA Monday. In particular, a meeting with Cardinal Celso Costantini at Rome's Pontifical Urbaniana University on Tuesday has been postponed. He said this was in line with Italian authorities' instructions. Handwash fluid dispensers will be installed at offices for entry permits to the Vatican city, he added.