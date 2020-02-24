Coronavirus: Greece suspends school trips to Italy

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Athens
24 Febbraio 2020
Athens, February 24 - Greece on Monday suspended school strips to Italy amid the coronavirus emergency. Education Minister Niki Kerameos said Athens was bringing back students already on trips to Italy. Greece's Aegean airlines said flights to and from Italy would not suffer variations but if any passenger wanted to cancel their flight they would be reimbursed.
