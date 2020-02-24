Coronavirus: WHO worried about Italian spike

Rome, February 24 - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his daily briefing on the coronavirus on Monday that "we are deeply worried about the sudden increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea". He said that there were 2,074 cases outside China in 28 countries and 23 deaths. The WHO said said that the epidemic had not yet become a pandemic, but added that the world should prepare for "a potential pandemic".