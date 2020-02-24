Coronavirus: Serbia advises against Italy trips

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Belgrade
24 Febbraio 2020
Belgrade, February 24 - Serbia on Monday advised citizens not to travel to coronavirus-hit areas of Italy. The foreign ministry said people should not go to virus-hit areas and Serbians should not travel to Italy until the situation has normalised. The health ministry asked for greater surveillance and special checks on travelers from Italy at all border posts. The education ministry instructed high school to put off trips to Italy until further notice.
