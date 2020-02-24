Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan
Milan, February 24 - The coronavirus has claimed its seventh victim in Italy, an 80-year-old man from Castiglione d'Adda who died in Milan's Sacco Hospital. Last Thursday he was rushed to hospital in Lodi after a heart attack, the same day that a 38-year-old arrived, the first patient positive for the virus. The 80-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit and after he tested positive was moved to the Sacco in Milan where he died.
