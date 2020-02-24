Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2020 | 15:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan

Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Cremona soldier positive

Coronavirus: Cremona soldier positive

 
Rome
Coronavirus: put off public service strikes - panel

Coronavirus: put off public service strikes - panel

 
Rome
Coronavirus: govt says no to suspending Schengen

Coronavirus: govt says no to suspending Schengen

 
Brescia
Coronavirus: Sixth victim in Italy, woman in Brescia

Coronavirus: Sixth victim in Italy, woman in Brescia

 
Tel Aviv
Coronavirus: Israel warns against trips to Italy

Coronavirus: Israel warns against trips to Italy

 
Rome
Skiing: Brignone wins combined, tops World Cup standings

Skiing: Brignone wins combined, tops World Cup standings

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Mauritius turns back 40 Italians

Coronavirus: Mauritius turns back 40 Italians

 
Paris
Coronavirus: Italian bus driver hospitalized in Lyon

Coronavirus: Italian bus driver hospitalized in Lyon

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

 
Vatican City
Pope says wealth must be shared in Lenten message

Pope says wealth must be shared in Lenten message

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Cavese-Bari: la diretta della partita

Bari, solo un punto con la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, rapinarono una banca: 2 pregiudicati in manette

Taranto, rapinarono una banca: 2 pregiudicati in manette

 
BariIl caso
Bitonto, beccati due baby scippatori seriali di 16 e 17 anni

Bitonto, beccati due baby scippatori seriali di 16 e 17 anni

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, studente 30enne sparisce nel nulla: al via le ricerche

Matera, studente 30enne sparisce nel nulla: al via le ricerche

 
FoggiaL'incendio nel Foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, scoppia rogo in baraccopoli: nessun ferito

Borgo Mezzanone, scoppia rogo in baraccopoli: nessun ferito

 
BatTentato omicidio
Cagliari, pugnala al cuore compagno 23enne di Trani: arrestata 40enne

Cagliari, pugnala al cuore compagno 23enne di Trani: arrestata 40enne

 
Sportmonica imperiale
Potenza città dello sport 2021. Da cestista a buttafuori: «Ecco i valori dello sport»

Potenza città dello sport 2021. Da cestista a buttafuori: «Ecco i valori dello sport»

 
BrindisiLa riserva
Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare:

Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare

 
LecceI controlli
Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

 

i più letti

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

Coronavirus, Puglia e Basilicata verso censimento: chi rientra dal Nord sarà messo in quarantena

Coronavirus, sale a 6 numero morti, 230 contagiati. Basilicata: «Quarantena per i lucani che arrivano dal Nord». Scoppia la polemica. Dichiarazioni di Bardi VD

S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Elisabetta Canalis (foto Instagram)

Fashion Week, Elisabetta Canalis e Melissa Satta look mozzafiato

Coronavirus, casi sospetti al Policlinico di Bari

Coronavirus, 20enni di Lodi con febbre al Policlinico di Bari, test negativi 

Milan

Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan

From Castiglione d'Adda

Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan

Milan, February 24 - The coronavirus has claimed its seventh victim in Italy, an 80-year-old man from Castiglione d'Adda who died in Milan's Sacco Hospital. Last Thursday he was rushed to hospital in Lodi after a heart attack, the same day that a 38-year-old arrived, the first patient positive for the virus. The 80-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit and after he tested positive was moved to the Sacco in Milan where he died.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati