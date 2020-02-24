Coronavirus: Cremona soldier positive

Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, sale a 6 numero morti, 230 contagiati. Basilicata: «Quarantena per i lucani che arrivano dal Nord». Scoppia la polemica. Dichiarazioni di Bardi VD
Rome
24 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 24 - An Italian army soldier, resident in Cremona, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the army said Monday. It said "all measures to safeguard personnel have been taken". The soldier was posted to Milan but had been off duty and at home in Cremona since Wednesday, it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su