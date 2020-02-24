Coronavirus: Sixth victim in Italy, woman in Brescia

Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan
Brescia
24 Febbraio 2020
Brescia, February 24 - The coronavirus claimed its sixth victim in Italy Monday, a female cancer patient from Crema whose clinical picture had already been compromised when she was moved to a Brescia hospital Sunday where she tested positive for the virus. It is the fifth virus victim in Lombardy. The other victim was in Veneto.
