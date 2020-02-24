Coronavirus: govt says no to suspending Schengen

Rome, February 24 - A meeting on the coronavirus emergency at the civil protection department chaired by Premier Giuseppe Conte with several ministers and some regional governors in video link considered the idea of suspending the Schengen regime and reinstating intra-EU border controls but dismissed it. "Although it is legally feasible, such a suspension would not be sustainable in practical terms," the civil protection department said. "In any case, such a measure would not guarantee any precautionary effectiveness". As of Tuesday the civil protection department will host an meeting of ministers and governers every day for as long as necessary to address the emergency.