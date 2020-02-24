Coronavirus: Israel warns against trips to Italy

Coronavirus: seventh victim is man, 80, in Milan
Tel Aviv
24 Febbraio 2020
Tel Aviv, February 2ì4 - Israel on Monday warned its citizens against travelling to Italy amid the coronavirus emergency. Health Minister Yaacov Litzman advised Israelis not to travel to Italy. "We are verifying to establish if Australia and Italy will become countries whose arrivals in Israel must be isolated at their entry into our territory", he told military radio. "We are not afraid of imposing isolation by fiat".
