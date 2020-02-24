Skiing: Brignone wins combined, tops World Cup standings

Rome, February 24 - Italy's Federica Brignone won the combined in Crans Montana Sunday and rose to the top of the overall world cup standings overtaking US star Mikaela Shiffrin. The Italian now has 1,298 points to Shiffrin's 1,225. "This Crans-Montana piste is magic for me," said Brignone after her fourth straight win there. Milan-born 'Fede', 29, came first in the slalom after winning the SuperG. Shiffrin did not compete after the death of her father, which has kept her pout of compettion since February 2. It was Brignone's fifth season win, and the 15th in her career. She is now just one behind the legendary Deborah Compagnoni in the all-time Italian win standings. "I just attacked" said the Val d'Aosta resident, who has won one Olympic bronze and one worlds silver. The next races, and last combined of the season, are on her home turf at La Thuile next weekend.